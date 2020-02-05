One of my biggest goals for Coast Weekend is to showcase the people and events that make the Columbia-Pacific region unique.
Because Coast Weekend is a community-based publication, we rely on reader submissions when deciding what events to feature and stories to pursue.
Here’s an overview of how you can help contribute to Coast Weekend.
Story ideas
Please send all press releases and story ideas to aevans@dailyastorian.com. Story ideas can also be uploaded online under the “Send Us Your News” section of coastweekend.com.
Coast Weekend accepts story ideas and press releases until Tuesday the week before publication. The sooner information is sent to Coast Weekend the better, however there’s no guarantee content will be featured.
If a story idea is time-sensitive, it’s best to send information a month ahead of time. Story ideas may be run as either a news brief or feature story.
When sending your story idea, please explain why the idea should be featured in Coast Weekend. Please also include contact information and any photos that can be used.
Press releases will not be printed verbatim. Information sent in press releases will be rewritten for a short news brief ahead of the event and will also be considered for listing in Coast Weekend’s See + Do calendar.
Event photos can also be submitted to Coast Weekend after an event. Photos may be used in a recap story in Coast Weekend or The Astorian.
Calendar listings
Coast Weekend also publishes event listings in its Music Happenings and See + Do calendars. Events should be submitted by Tuesday the week before publication.
Not all events can be included in Coast Weekend’s print edition but all uploaded events go on Coast Weekend’s online calendar. Events can be viewed online under the “Events” tab under the “Area Guide” section of coastweekend.com.
Event listings should be emailed to aevans@dailyastorian.com. Events can also be uploaded online at coastweekend.com.
If your event’s information changes, please let us know so we can update your event listing as soon as possible. We don’t want to publish information that isn’t up-to-date or incorrect.
If you have any questions or ideas, you can reach me at aevans@dailyastorian.com or 971-704-1721. I look forward to hearing from you.
