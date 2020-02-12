Happy Valentine’s Day.
This weekend brings a handful of Valentine’s Day celebrations, as well as some of the coast’s most popular annual events.
The festivities start Thursday evening as the nine-week Pacific Story Slam features stories about love in Seaside.
On Friday, the Labor Temple will host its “Stupid Cupid Valentine’s Day Comedy Show,” featuring comics from Portland.
Local musicians will also perform love-themed music Friday night. Astoria-based Kelley Shannon will join pianist George Colligan for “Decades of Love Songs” at Clatsop Community College’s Performing Arts Center. In Long Beach, the Elks Lodge and Peninsula Senior Activity Center will host music-filled Valentine’s Day events as well. On Saturday in Seaside, Just Us 4 will play rock, country and bluegrass during the Seaside American Legion’s Valentine’s Day dinner.
These events are just a few that will keep the coast busy this holiday weekend. In Astoria on Saturday, Fort George Brewery will host its annual celebration of stout beers, the Festival of Dark Arts. On Sunday, visitors at Fort Clatsop will take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, an international event where participants collect data on bird species. Both events will bring with them a variety of features, such as musicians and speakers.
Additional event information and a complete listing of this weekend’s events is available in our Music Happenings and See+Do calendars.
Regardless of what you choose to do this weekend, I hope you make the most of your holiday weekend and spend time with loved ones.
