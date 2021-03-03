This week marks the third Coast Weekend Book Club meeting, plus the announcement of the fourth book pick. Thanks to all who have participated in the book club events so far.
The next book club pick is Tamara Kaye Sellman’s new book, “Intention Tremor.” The book features poems about living with multiple sclerosis.
Sellman will recite poems from her book, participate in an interview and answer attendee questions during a virtual book club meeting on April 14. The event can be viewed online through Facebook Live.
Sellman started writing the book after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013. During the five years that followed, she often spent time writing alongside campfires and inside a travel trailer.
Sellman is a trained journalist. She returned to school at 47 to study sleep technology. Before taking her final exams, Sellman noticed she was having trouble reading, in addition to other symptoms. After receiving her diagnosis, Sellman finished her program. She now works as a science journalist and acts as an advocate for educating others on multiple sclerosis.
Sellman lives in Kingston, Washington. She regularly spends time writing in Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend.
Sellman’s book is available to purchase online at moonpathpress.com/TamaraSellman.htm. Author proceeds from the book will be donated to the Accelerated Cure Project.
If you have a suggestion for a future book club pick, please send an email to editor@coastweekend.com. Regional authors and regionally-focused books are preferred.
