The nominees are in — you’ve told us about your Columbia-Pacific favorites, from where to grab a morning espresso to the best spots to watch the sunset. Now through Feb. 24, it’s time to choose this year’s winners!
You can vote for as few or as many categories as you like, from restaurants, hotels, and shops to local hikes, neighborhood parks, and more. This year’s contest features more than 6,300 nominations in 60 categories. Your picks came from Long Beach, Seaview, Ilwaco, Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, and everywhere in between. With something for everyone, you’re sure to find some favorites on the readers’ choice list.
Locals and visitors alike are passionate about the North Coast community, its people and businesses. Last year’s contest saw more than 32,000 votes, and we hope you’ll participate again this year!
To cast your votes, head over to discoverourcoast.com and navigate to the “Readers’ Choice Awards” tab at the top of the page.
