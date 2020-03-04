If you don't attend at least one music event this week, you'll be missing out.
This weekend marks the return of two popular festivals, the Coastal Celtic Festival and WINTERfest.
Local venues will also be graced with classical compositions through performances by the North Coast Chamber Orchestra, Cascadia Chamber Orchestra and Arcturus Wind Quintet.
High school students will take the stage too. On Friday at Fort George Brewery, Astoria High School senior Taylor Parker will host a battle of the bands competition for Parker's senior project. On Tuesday, Warrenton High School senior Isabella Morrill will play piano at Bridgewater Bistro. On Wednesday, Ilwaco High School students will perform at the Liberty Theatre in an annual fundraiser.
These are just highlights of the musicians and groups that will take the stage this week and weekend. There are plenty of additional events from regulars, as well as some special visitors.
Whether you go for indie, jazz, classical or another genre altogether, I hope you venture out to listen to at least one of our regional music shows this week.
A more complete listing of shows is available on pages 6 and 7 of this week's edition. Coast Weekend's complete music and events calendar is available online at coastweekend.com.
