Just to drive beside the tall cliffs of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain is a wonder, windows down, viewpoint signs passing in the rearview mirror and that eternal western horizon line.
On a trip north, sunset hues turn to blue and camper vans switch on their headlights to clear out. The sea turns dark as it stretches to the day’s last light, tracing the silhouette of the Coast Range Mountains. On a clear night, this is a prime spot for stargazing.
But return in the daytime to spend hours exploring those trails hinted at along the highway. The south side of Neah-Kah-Nie is the quickest route to the mountain’s summit. From the South Trailhead, follow a 2.5-mile path that starts with switchbacks carved through a spruce and hemlock forest. For a longer route, take the 8-mile Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain loop hike. Both reach more than 1,600 feet in elevation to a meadow that overlooks the sea.
Starting from the west side of the road, venture down the short Elk Flats Trail for a look at some of the cliffs of Cape Falcon and Devil’s Cauldron. This is one to reserve for a sunny — or at least less windy — day but also connects to other year-round favorites like the Short Sand Beach trail.
