Last summer, ahead of a short flight from Seattle to San Francisco, I picked up a paperback copy of “The Sea Around Us.” The 1951 breakthrough work of marine biologist and author Rachel Carson emerges still, more than a half century later, with a balance between science and poetry.
“There is,” Carson writes, “no drop of water in the ocean, not even in the deepest part of the abyss, that does not know and respond to the mysterious forces that create the tide.”
To find myself in an airport, I make every effort to have something to read, and to have that reading illustrate the vastness on view from the sky is something inspiring.
On the terms of Carson’s timeline, stretching across geologic eons rather than decades, little has changed since the book’s release. The book is a reminder of stillness more than motion. The tumbling whitewater waves on its cover roll onward, a familiar North Coast scene on a windy afternoon.
But the circumstances of my picking up a copy were something newer. In early June at a University District bookstore, a display sat in observance of World Oceans Day, established just over a decade ago. Celebrated each June, it now appears alongside National Ocean Month.
The time is an opportunity to reflect on the integral role of oceans, especially within coastal communities. This month, take the time to learn more about the sea around us, its life and wonders. Visit a local museum, pick up a book or volunteer at a local beach cleanup. Then take a moment to simply watch the waves roll on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.