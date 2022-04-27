Above the coast’s rolling whitewater waves rise islets in the mist, sandstone and basalt sea stacks, icons of the Northwest landscape. A variety of shorebirds, sea lions and battered lighthouses are housed on these outcroppings. They are signals of a destination reached, landmarks for each bend in the highway.
Visible for miles and accessible at low tide, Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is perhaps the Oregon Coast’s most recognizable stack, one etched in the minds of generations of visitors. The region is, however, home to many more iconic rock formations, symbols of community reaching back for millions of years.
On the last week of each month, Coast Weekend will feature one of the North Coast’s beloved sea stacks, beginning with the other Haystack Rock. Yes, there are two, the second resting to the south in Pacific City. Sitting more than a mile offshore, the southern Haystack Rock may look smaller from the sands, but stands an estimated 340 feet tall, more than 100 feet higher than its Cannon Beach neighbor.
Like its northern sister, Pacific City’s Haystack Rock is a protected wildlife refuge, advised to be avoided by passing ships. It’s lithology, or material makeup, is also similar, forming from ancient lava flow known to geologists as the Columbia River basalts.
It’s likely that the same basalt formation, further identified by geologists as the Grande Ronde, formed the structure of Cape Lookout. Each landmark now stands in a slowly eroding form, continuing to evolve with each breaking wave.
Please, send in your knowledge and suggestions of local sea stacks for future Monthly Stack pieces at lbrewer@dailyastorian.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.