Home to a labyrinth of intertidal waters containing ochre stars, green anemones, nudibranchs and mussels, the Needles rest in the southern shadow of Cannon Beach’s best-known monolith, the 235-foot Haystack Rock.
A close look at the set of towering sea stacks, popular with photographers looking to capture cascading sun rays and layers of mist, reveals a colony of nesting cormorants and the resting silhouettes of resident gulls.
During summer’s lowest tides, the closest of these shoreline towers is accessible by foot – but not without careful crossing. The seafloor near these rocks is a vast network teeming with marine life. The lower the tide falls, the more layers of the Needles are revealed, with layers of kelp, shellfish and other tidepool creatures.
As one sign, placed by the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, puts it: “I’m not just a rock, I’m a home.” They’re referring to these rocks’ larger cousin, but everything here is connected.
