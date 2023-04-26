Much of the sand-filled Beards Hollow seen in the photographic archives of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is now covered by a wetland habitat, growing coastal forest and even paved sections of the Discovery Trail.
That’s thanks to a coastline throughout Cape Disappointment State Park that has retreated far from where it once met high cliffs, and notable sea stacks of the area — O’Donnell Island, Harp Rock and others — offer landmarks to compare the past and present.
What hasn’t changed in those decades of receding shoreline is that cars are still driving on the sand. From a practical standpoint, it makes sense, the beach was — and is — a sensible way to get around coastal towns. There’s also something just laughable about driving casually past a flock of gulls and a sea stack.
For many months, I was hesitant to try it. I’d been told about the towing situations, the soft sand and the poorly-timed tides, but eventually I did. One bright blue day in early September I drove out to the sea stacks at Beards Hollow. In the following weeks, I tested out the sand at other beaches on both sides of the river. So began the beach driving season.
In December, on a blue hour drive with a new camera, I set out to catch sight of a meteor shower, turning south from the Seaview Beach Approach. Skies were clear, the tide was going out, but there was an unfortunate run-in with (what I later learned was called) Holman Creek. So ended the beach driving season. The photo, on film, never developed correctly. But I’ll still be visiting the sea stacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.