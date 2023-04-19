For nearly three months the Lightship Columbia has remained under repair, docked far enough from U.S. Highway 30 at Tongue Point to seem small as a driver passing by. Still, even far from shore in the thick morning fog, its red hull stood out, a ship decorated in colorful flags with its name in white block letters. It’s a 128-foot retired floating lighthouse, hard to miss.
This month, the lightship has returned to its mooring on Astoria’s 17th Street outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum, again displayed as the museum’s largest artifact.
Five lighthouses on water, called lightships, guided vessels at the mouth of the Columbia River beginning in 1892. Built in 1951 at Rice Bros. Shipyard in Boothbay, Maine, United States Lightship Columbia WLV 604, with an 18-man crew and set of piercing locomotive lights, served for 28 years as the last lightship on the river.
In 1979, an automated buoy replaced the ship. Now also retired, the buoy is paired with the lightship on display. In recent years, these artifacts weathering the elements have been challenged by winter storms and high tides. Last year, the lightship underwent improvements in Portland.
Now, the ship has returned to illustrate pieces of maritime history, with interiors and equipment preserved for discovery. At the museum, find stories of the lightship’s crew members, learn about the science of navigation and explore all that went into guiding ships safely to and from Astoria.
