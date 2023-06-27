There is comfort to be found in following a well-worn path.
In July, The Astorian will mark 150 years of printing local news. Some version of the paper, be it daily, weekly or, as it is now, three times per week, has been in circulation since the summer of 1873.
The front page of issue No. 29 of the Tri-Weekly Astorian, dated Sept. 4, 1873, is displayed in a frame at the newspaper’s office. Subscription rates for one copy were listed at $3 for six months and $5 per year.
A few clips: “Our public school opened on Monday with the attendance of over 100 pupils.”
“The second lot of oysters from Shoalwater Bay arrived here last Tuesday. The business promises to be good this winter.”
From a report on Astoria City Council proceedings: “Petition of Ben Holladay ... for permission to roof over the North Pacific Transportation Co.’s wharf at the north end of Main Street ...”
“A lady in western New York blames the post office department because no one came to her picnic. She issued a bushel or so of invitations and had got the grounds, music, etc. all ready, but no one came.”
“Mr. Thomas Smyth and wife were passengers by the schooner (Louisa) Morrison, which left Oysterville for San Francisco on Sunday last. They go to remain in California.”
“It was shown that whenever the courts, Legislature or even Congress desire to know anything concerning the commerce of Oregon, Astoria is called upon to furnish the facts and figures, and it is for the purpose of collating, publishing and disseminating abroad, statistics of this character with a view of attracting attention to this port and correcting errors concerning it, that the Astoria Chamber of Commerce is organized and established.”
“Lovers of a good glass of port wine will rejoice to hear that the vintage of 1873 promises to be one of the most remarkable that has been known for many years. We refer to black currants.”
Early archived copies of The Astorian are available online within the Chronicling America database, a partnership between the Library of Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
