Creepy and colorful Halloween decorations have brightened local businesses and homes throughout October.
To celebrate Halloween and share some spirit with readers, Coast Weekend is holding a Halloween decoration contest. To enter the contest, go to coastweekend.com and click on the “Halloween Contest” tab to submit a photo for the business or home contest. The deadline to submit a photo is Monday at 11:59 p.m. Voting will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Three winners will be awarded a gift card and be featured in the Nov. 5 edition of Coast Weekend.
Fall poems
Coast Weekend will feature readers’ fall-themed poems in an upcoming edition.
To participate, share your poem by emailing aevans@dailyastorian.com by Nov. 2. Include your name and town of residence. Please do not send in more than two poems for consideration.
Poems should capture the essence of the season.
