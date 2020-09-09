On the North Coast, the days are slowly getting shorter as fall nears. Luckily, we’ll still be able to enjoy going on outdoor adventures and doing indoor crafts while the weather starts to cool.
Yet not all will be like usual. It’s likely that most events will be held online, with the occasional small, socially distanced gathering.
Since the North Coast’s events agenda is unclear, Coast Weekend will do some themed editions this fall. These themes can reflect a variety of topics, like crafts you can try at home or what spots are best for a weekend hike in the fall.
Before the themed editions start rolling out, we want to hear from readers. What topics are you most interested in Coast Weekend exploring this season? Are there specific stories or ideas you’d like to see published? Are there unique features you’d like to see, such as puzzles or coloring pages?
To share your ideas, send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com or call 971-704-1721.
