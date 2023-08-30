In the coastal Northwest, I often find myself around this time of year in some exchange about the perceived beginning and end of summer.
According to the calendar, fall begins in a few weeks, yet sometimes it seems the blue and yellow skies of summer stretch farther into October than June.
Thankfully, over the past few months, I’ve had the chance to enjoy the season with many walks in the sunshine and visits with family and friends. Some are starting to look ahead. Whether you’re one of those holding on to summer or looking to fall, do share with us your view of the seasons.
Through Sept. 18, send in your memories of summer and anticipations for fall in the form of short stories, poems, artwork and images to editor@discoverourcoast.com. Up to three items per reader are welcomed for a chance to appear in a future issue of Coast Weekend.
