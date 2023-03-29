In March, daffodils bloom by the road signs to the Astoria Bridge and a 6 p.m. walk along the beaches of Cape Disappointment is no longer considered “late.” The first long twilights of the season follow a rain squall, or maybe a hail storm. Some mornings in early spring are the first hints of warmer days to come.
Spring days have a habit of inspiring artists to awake from a creative slumber. In that spirit, Coast Weekend has for the past few years sent out a call in the spring for readers to submit works of art, photographs, poems and short stories focused on the new season.
This year, as an extension of Our Coast Magazine’s focus on the region’s waters, readers’ challenge is to submit between one and three creative works focused on relationships with water. These can include musings on the Columbia River, explorations of marine life or commercial fishing and days at the beach.
Please submit works to editor@discoverourcoast.com by April 17 for a chance to appear in a future issue of Coast Weekend.
