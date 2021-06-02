As teenagers and adults continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations, daily life is beginning to change for some people.
Though the pandemic isn’t over yet and is still impacting local residents daily, getting vaccinated has created a shift for some residents.
On the North Coast, in-person events are starting to find their way back to local event calendars. Friends and families are seeing each other for the first time in months. Some businesses have stopped requiring customers to wear masks indoors. Office employees are returning, while others are adjusting to working remotely long term.
An upcoming edition of Coast Weekend will feature reader responses to the following prompt: How has getting vaccinated impacted you? Are there things you’re doing now that you weren’t before getting vaccinated?
If you’d like to submit your answer to the prompt, please send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com and include your name and town of residence. Reader photos are encouraged as additions to prompt answers.
