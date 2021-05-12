During the past few weeks, I’ve made a few visits to Pipeline Road, exploring both the road and its off-road trails.
While the area is well-known to many local residents, during each visit, I saw less than five people. The quiet nature of the area made it especially enjoyable as I found new vantage points of the region and viewed wildlife.
I wrote about the trail and included some photos I captured during one of my visits. The article is on pages 8 and 9 of this week’s print edition, as well as online at coastweekend.com.
It’s common knowledge that the North Coast and Long Beach Peninsula are a goldmine of fantastic trails to visit. As the weather begins to warm up regionally and make for less rainy hiking days, Coast Weekend will feature outdoor trails and activities to help give you ideas on how to enjoy your day off — regardless of whether your weekend starts on Monday or Friday.
Coast Weekend wants to celebrate enjoying the outdoors with you. If you have an idea of a trail, hike or an outdoor activity that you’d like to see featured in Coast Weekend, send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com or visit the “send us your news” feature at coastweekend.com.
Readers’ photos are also encouraged and will be featured as a photo collection in a future edition of Coast Weekend. If you want to share a photo of yourself enjoying an outdoor activity or location, feel free to share it via email or the online portal. Please include your name and town of residence if you send in a photo.
