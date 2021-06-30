Last month, the first run of the Coast Weekend Book Club concluded. Between December and June, six authors participated in virtual events where they discussed their inspirations and writing processes, and answered questions from audience members.
Featured authors included David A. Anderson and Ann Baudin Stuller, authors of “Images of America: Swedes in Oregon;” Brian Ratty, author of “Call of the Columbia: River of Redemption;” Jan Bono, author of “Fisher Girl, Fisher Wife, Fisher Poet;” Tamara Kaye Sellman, author of “Intention Tremor;” and Florence Sage, author of “The Man Who Whistled, The Woman Who Wished: A Polish-Canadian Story.” These authors were joined by additional regional authors, family members, colleagues and interested readers.
The interview series is taking a summer break and is scheduled to return this fall, with some amendments, including a longer period for readers to read the books ahead of the interviews and book giveaway drawings for event attendees.
Before the interview series returns, work behind the scenes is happening to plan the 2021 to 2022 author interview series. That’s where you, the reader, come in. Is there a local author or a locally-focused book that you think should be included in the next interview series? Are you an author who’d like to be interviewed for the series? If so, please email aevans@dailyastorian.com with your recommendation. All recommendations will be considered.
Once the next author interview series is scheduled, the details will be published in Coast Weekend.
