Fall is here. In an upcoming edition of Coast Weekend, readers’ fall-themed poems will be featured as a celebration of the new season.
To participate, share your poem by emailing aevans@dailyastorian.com by Monday, Oct. 26. Include your name and town of residence along with your favorite fall poems. Please do not send in more than two poems for consideration.
Poems should capture the essence of the season.
Fall fiction
Short fiction pieces will also be published in future editions of Coast Weekend, as a continuation of the summer fiction contest. To participate, send in a fiction prompt no longer than 250 words to aevans@dailyastorian.com. Prompts should be sent by Thursday, Oct. 15.
Alongside your prompt, include your name and town of residence. Pieces can be unique or continuations of works previously published in Coast Weekend’s Scratchpad column. Previously published works can be read at coastweekend.com under the “Scratchpad” section.
