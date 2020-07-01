Sitting on the pier,
Sun shines this time of year.
Across the way,
Are sea lions at play.
Summer is here,
I’m glad that you’re near.
What does summer look like on the North Coast? Is there a place, person or activity that embodies the season? How do you enjoy summer?
Coast Weekend wants to know your answers to these questions but with a twist. Rather than simply sending in your answers, we want to feature uniquely crafted poems that are about summer on the North Coast.
All styles of poems will be considered. Please do not use vulgarity. Also, please limit entries to one poem per writer. Selected poems will run in one of Coast Weekend’s July editions.
To share your poem, send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com by Thursday.
