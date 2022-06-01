On the hillside streets of Cannon Beach, June approaches with a patch of irises. On the shoulder of a winding seaside boulevard, bright yellow buttercups grow between sprigs of horsetail and blackberry. White, rose and violet rhododendrons give way to fields of mustard.
Waiting on a bench beside a bustling coffee shop, a couple snaps an image of a wildflower, its budding leaves set in motion by soft seaside gusts. Delighted with its presence, these visitors were curious to know the flower’s name.
Many a song and poem have been written about the wildflowers of late spring and early summer. Even this edition of Coast Weekend features one such musing, a reader submission focused on the lives of dandelions. For many, wildflowers offer a reminder of the season in bloom, from bright orange poppies to soft trillium and Oregon grape.
Some of the season’s sprouting plants even thrive along dunes and estuaries. Species like coastal sand verbena, marsh jaumea and seashore bluegrass grow among the sands, adding just a bit more light and color to the wild landscape.
