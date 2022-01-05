This year’s Readers’ Choice Awards contest is now open.
The ever-popular contest highlights the work of local businesses, restaurants and the delights of the Columbia-Pacific region.
Categories are separated by business, dining and activities.
Nominations are being accepted now through Jan. 26.
Voting will open Jan. 27 and close on Feb. 28.
Winners will be announced in the March 17 issue of Coast Weekend.
Last year’s contest saw more than 5,700 nominations and over 32,000 votes.
Help make this year’s contest just as exciting by taking the time to nominate local businesses and restaurants you may frequent as well as activities you enjoy participating in.
To participate, go to coastweekend.com and click on the “Readers’ Choice Awards” tab at the top of the homepage.
