Following an exciting year of returning events, festivals and performances, it’s time again to celebrate the work of local places and people through Coast Weekend’s anticipated annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
Nominations, online and in print, are now open for locals and visitors to suggest favorite restaurants, businesses and activities through midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
This year’s edition also introduces a new arts category, housing familiar fields like “Best Art Gallery” and “Best Dance Studio” as well as new categories like “Best Photographer” and “Best Local Band.”
Readers’ Choice couldn’t happen without you — last year’s contest saw more than 7,100 nominations and 33,000 votes. So help recognize some of your favorite hardworking locals and choice trails, views and more in this year’s contest by visiting the “Readers’ Choice” tab at www.discoverourcoast.com.
After nominations close, vote from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Winners will be announced in March, sure to include longtime favorites and new additions.
