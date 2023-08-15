Scuba diving from Astoria’s Pier 39, memories of summer fishing in the Columbia River and images from two recently-reopened art trails in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge — those are some of the highlights from Our Coast Outdoors, a summer guide to exploring the Columbia-Pacific region that stretches through Tillamook, Clatsop and Pacific counties.
The section was published earlier this month in The Astorian and the Chinook Observer. On its cover, the daughter of rockhound and contributor Eric Davis holds a carnelian agate up to the sunlight, testing its translucency.
Davis, who frequently shares finds from his rockhounding trips along the Oregon Coast on social media, compiled a guide to searching for agates along the region’s rivers and beaches as the issue’s cover story. Those include varieties that share names with the Nehalem River and Columbia basin.
Other stories cover horseback riding on the beach, historic hikes at Fort Stevens State Park and local pickleball courts.
In case you missed it, copies of Our Coast Outdoors can be found at locations throughout the region. Stories from the section are also posted online.
