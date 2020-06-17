Summer is here even though it may not feel like it.
Over the last few months, there have been countless things North Coast residents haven’t gotten to enjoy. We’ve gone days, weeks and even months without seeing people we care about. Festivals have been canceled. Gatherings have been replaced with phone calls and video chats.
It’s safe to say that this year is not a normal year.
Yet the spirit of the North Coast remains. As does its natural beauty. While summer won’t look like what we’re used to, with social distancing guidelines, that doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyable.
Each week, Coast Weekend’s writers will show off the best of the coast in a regional road trip. The stories, photos and videos will be made into a mini guide, with ideas on what to do in an area depending on how much time you have: the morning, afternoon, evening or an entire weekend.
We’re starting things off with a drive to Jewell and stopping along the way in Olney, an easy trip that can be completed in just about any type of weather. Next week, we’ll head farther south on the coast to Nehalem and Wheeler.
We’ll zag up to Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria and Knappa, cross by ferry from Westport to Cathlamet, and down to Skamakowa, Naselle, Chinook, Ilwaco, Long Beach and finish in Ocean Park.
We are aiming to provide readers with ideas for things to do in places you’ve been but haven’t done before.
As the weeks pass, we’ll feature reader submissions of photos of people who visit the guide’s featured spots. To upload an image of your trip, visit coastweekend.com and click the “Road Trip” button at the top of the webpage.
Have an idea for where we should visit on a trip? Email me at aevans@dailyastorian.com. Happy roadtripping.
