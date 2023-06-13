At a lodge tucked into the Big Sur redwoods, I picked up copies of Monterey County Weekly and The Carmel Pine Cone. Over a hot cup of coffee, I read clips of newsprint on a coast many miles away from ours.
It’s a habit I’ve picked up from editing, one of a handful I imagine will stay with me for a while. In store windows, I glance over event posters as if they might be something to include in print. Sometimes I find myself reading a book and checking for style inconsistencies. And when I travel, I pick up local newspapers.
Sometimes, familiar themes stand out from the pages. In this case, there was discussion on a historic home and popular site from a film, vacation rentals and firework guidelines. There was a tab celebrating local graduates. There were inspired artists and a writer’s tale from a river paddling trip.
In the pages of local newspapers there are stories that connect people and places, a window into the life of a community.
As I read on the central coast of California, I thought about the travelers that must pick up a copy of Coast Weekend this way and read about the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival or the latest play at the Ten Fifteen Theater, somewhere between coffee and curiosity.
