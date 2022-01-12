Do you have a story to tell?
Does it tell us something about the local arts and culture scene? Is it something we haven’t covered?
Coast Weekend is seeking stories of makers and doers working in the Columbia-Pacific region.
These could be artists, musicians, chefs, gardeners. Anyone who helps make the coast vibrant.
In addition, if you have an upcoming event you’d like to share with us, please email the information to editor@coastweekend.com.
Press releases should be concise and clear. Tell us what the event is, where it is, how much it costs, why it’s being put on as well as any contact information for questions. You can also share photos related to the event with us that include a caption describing the image.
Press releases will be written into news briefs for publication and will not be published verbatim.
Information should be sent in one week and two days prior to the print publication date for consideration.
For possible feature stories, sending in the information at least two weeks to a month before the event is recommended.
If there are areas of arts coverage you’d like to see added or more of in Coast Weekend, please email editor@coastweekend.com.
Help us tell the stories that make our area so singular.
