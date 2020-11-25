Happy Thanksgiving.
This holiday season is unique, to say the least. Like many of you, this week, I’ll be trading in my family’s annual in-person celebration for a FaceTime call with the loved ones I’ve been missing these past nine months.
This year’s holiday won’t feature the usual celebrations the North Coast is used to, like turkey trots, intimate concerts and restaurant gatherings. Yes, there’s still much to be thankful for.
I’m thankful for the many ways our local communities have shown resilience. Throughout this year, our local medical professionals, grocery store employees, farmers and many others have adapted to changing safety protocols to safely serve local residents.
The arts scene has also adapted. Local artists and gallery owners have found ways to share pieces virtually and in small in-person gatherings. Musicians, who have lost income from canceled gigs at shuttered venues, brought concerts to us at home by playing livestreamed shows.
Of course, the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over yet. Our local businesses, workers, artists and many others still face numerous challenges as we do our best to stay safe and minimize the damage COVID-19 has in our local communities.
This holiday season, I hope that you and your loved ones can safely celebrate together. This holiday season is and will be hard on many of us, but if we persevere, we can get through this year together.
Stay safe this week and enjoy the holiday. Cheers.
