A few weeks ago, I hosted two virtual game nights: one with high school friends and the other with local friends. The setup was simple. Both nights, my friends and I gathered through a video chat. Then, I shared my computer screen to play a virtual game, like trivia.
The result was a fun night with friends, managed from a safe distance under the state’s social distancing guidelines.
This week, I want to continue the fun. To keep with Coast Weekend’s recent theme of featuring reader submissions, Coast Weekend has another challenge for readers.
We want to see what games you’ve been playing to stay busy at home. Whether it’s a board game, card game or video game that’s been bringing you joy, we want to see it.
To share your game photo, send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com with the photo attached and a short description. If you use social media, tag Coast Weekend (@coastweekend) and use the hashtag #ourcoastweekend in your post.
Submissions may be used for a future edition of Coast Weekend or on the publication’s social media channels.
If you’re feeling extra creative, send in an email with a photo or an idea of a homemade game. Submissions can be anything from a riddle about the North Coast, to a homemade board game.
Homemade games may also be featured in an upcoming edition of Coast Weekend.
