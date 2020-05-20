For the past six weeks, dozens of North Coast residents participated in Coast Weekend’s Lockdown Lowdown contests.
We received many unique entries, ranging from thoughtfully-crafted songs about the North Coast, to photos of residents creatively having fun at home.
But no one participated in the cooking video contest, leaving us at Coast Weekend with three gift certificates and no winners. Rather than use the gift cards for another purpose, we are revamping the contest.
Instead of sending in a cooking video, we want to see a photo of your homemade meal, whether it’s a smoothie or a more intricate dish. Along with the photo, please include instructions on how to make the dish.
To enter your photo, visit bit.ly/3cvpeR0. Entries will be accepted until midnight on May 28, then open for voting between May 28 and June 4. The top three vote-getters will receive a gift certificate to either The Logger or Trina & Ron’s Place.
All ages are welcome to participate. If a participant is under age 13, please use an adult’s contact information.
Other ways to stay connected to Coast Weekend
While this week marks the last Lockdown Lowdown contest, you can keep in touch with Coast Weekend. On social media, use the hashtag #ourcoastweekend and tag Coast Weekend in posts that show what your life on the North Coast is like, for a chance to be published in Coast Weekend.
If you have a story idea, virtual event or another suggestion on what you’d like to see in Coast Weekend, send an email to editor@coastweekend.com. For any timely suggestions, please send in your ideas a few weeks in advance of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.