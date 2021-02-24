This weekend marks the 24th annual FisherPoets Gathering.
This year’s celebration will be unlike any other, as it will be entirely virtual. The festival will be held three nights, each from about 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Each night will feature a couple dozen performers from around the world. Many performers are locals from Oregon and Washington state. Several performers come from other locations too though, such as Alaska, British Columbia, Canada, England, Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The festival will begin at 6 p.m. each night through a livestreamed video on YouTube (find each night’s video links at fisherpoets.org, then click “FisherPoets Gathering 2021). Performances will last about an hour and a half, followed by a 30-minute intermission, then another hour and a half of performances.
Unlike in-person FisherPoets Gatherings, this year’s festival makes it possible for attendees to hear each performer, instead of having to choose between which venues to visit. This year’s event also will be free for attendees, unlike other years.
Some performers who haven’t been able to attend in-person FisherPoets Gatherings, either in recent years or ever, will also join this year’s celebration, adding another layer of excitement to the festival. Some of these performers are recognized in stories included in this week’s edition of Coast Weekend. An event schedule is also included in this edition.
This year’s event is sure to be a memorable one full of unique performances. Whether this year’s festival is your first or your 24th, I hope you enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your home.
Book club continues
On March 3 at 6 p.m., Coast Weekend’s book club will be held at facebook.com/coastweekend and zoom.us/j/99950024448 (enter meeting ID 999 5002 4448). During the event, local author Jan Bono will discuss her recently published book, “Fisher Girl, Fisher Wife, Fisher Poet.” The book focuses on Bono’s life experiences, all of which have been influenced by fishing.
