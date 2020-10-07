This week marks the sixth entry in Coast Weekend’s fiction writing contest. To participate, send in a short story, no longer than 250 words, to aevans@dailyastorian.com. Entries can be continuations of published prompts or new works of fiction. Here is “New Beginnings” by Gabriella Kőrösi, of Astoria.
‘New Beginnings’
Time. Seems irrelevant. Everything is still.
Today is the day when she will change her future. The past will have to go away, locked in a safe box. She will not be able to go there and think about it anymore.
It has been a long time. Today she feels free.
She is standing in the middle of the road. It does not matter where she goes from here, things can only be better. Finally. It has been many years since she felt so good.
Today, she feels the wind blowing, sees the birds flying and hears the raindrops. Her surroundings create sudden enjoyment. Can this be true? She asks herself. Can she really be free? It seems impossible. It has been so many years since she was taken from her home, she does not even know if anyone is still there.
Moments go by, she forgets what a home is. She does not know if anyone had looked for her. She was not sure, the thought had come and gone. She remembers less and less with time going by.
She is young. How old exactly, no one knows. Age is irrelevant currently. She is beautiful.
Feelings of pain from the past and joy create a surrounding conflict inside her thoughts. Could she start over? She has nothing. Her only possession is her spirit, that had never left her. She always felt hope no matter what had happened to her. Not like she remembers. She can’t.
