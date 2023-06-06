Astoria is a city that embraces its character, its history, artists and craftspeople. As are its neighboring communities along U.S. Highway 101 and across the Columbia River.
All of that is a reflection of people who care, and many of those are the writers whose words appear in print in issues of Coast Weekend, profiling Astoria’s brewing scene, the region’s newest art galleries, pieces of maritime history, the stories behind downtown buildings and more.
As summer approaches and Coast Weekend looks to expand its reach, we’d like to extend an invitation to add to that group of voices.
What we’re looking for are locals with expertise, a writer who follows the seasons of gardening and produce in a coastal climate, someone who knows about the latest food truck before it opens, contributors immersed in topics that speak to the character of the Columbia-Pacific region, be it fishing, coffee or historic preservation.
We’d love to hear your column or article ideas. Or, if you’re interested in helping us cover local events, that’s appreciated, too. We’d especially like to hear from those with an eye for detail and previous news or feature writing experience.
Interested freelance writers should send up to three work samples along with a brief summary of potential contributions to editor@discoverourcoast.com.
