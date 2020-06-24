This summer, Coast Weekend will feature stories, photos, videos and audio clips that encapsulate the North Coast.
We want your help to make it happen. We’re looking to add contributors who will produce stories that feature what makes the North Coast unique: our thriving arts scene and the locals who make it happen, fun places to travel and the history behind the place we call home.
Contributors would produce stories for Coast Weekend and Our Coast Magazine.
If you’re interested in contributing, please send an email to aevans@dailyastorian.com with a short description about yourself, your experience and what you’re interested in writing about. Please include one to three examples of published work if possible. Selected contributors will work with editors to get story assignments, all of which are paid.
Other ways to contribute
If you have a story idea or press release, please send your information to aevans@dailyastorian.com. Submissions can also be uploaded under the “Send Us Your News” section on coastweekend.com.
Coast Weekend accepts story ideas and press releases until Tuesday the week before publication. Information that comes in after Tuesday will not be published in print but might go online.
Press releases are not printed verbatim and instead are rewritten as short news briefs.
Readers are also encouraged to send in calendar listings. These should also go to aevans@dailyastorian.com or be uploaded at coastweekend.com. Events are published in Coast Weekend calendars.
If an event’s information changes, please let us know as soon as possible.
And as always, let me know if you have any questions or ideas at aevans@dailyastorian.com or 971-704-1721.
