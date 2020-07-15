It’s hard to believe that not only have we hit the half-way mark of July, we’re about halfway through the Coast Weekend Road Trip series.
Coast Weekend will feature travel stories from Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria, Knappa, Westport, Cathlamet, Skamokawa, Naselle, Chinook, Ilwaco, Long Beach and Ocean Park, through September.
In each article, our writers have aimed to share some of their best tips on what to do on the North Coast, including where to eat and visit. Each guide is meant to be helpful not only to visitors but to locals especially, as many of us are choosing to stay close to home this summer during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have suggestions on what should be included in future travel features, please send me an email at aevans@dailyastorian.com. If you know of a hidden gem in one of the upcoming towns, please let us know. Recommendations on places to eat, places to visit and activities to do are all welcome.
If you’ve traveled to one of the previously featured spots — Jewell, Olney, Nehalem, Wheeler, Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside — or make a trip to one of the upcoming spots, please share your travel story with us. Share your photos and accompanying stories by visiting coastweekend.com, then clicking “road trip” at the top of the webpage. Entries may be shared in a future edition of Coast Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.