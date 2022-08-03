In one image taken during the summer of 1895, a sailing steamship glides along the Columbia River, decorated by a string of signal flags. A 1911 postcard, celebrating Astoria’s centennial, shows Astoria Regatta dignitaries in sailing clothes aboard a U.S. customs boat.
In 1951, an aerial photo of the Regatta salmon derby offers a wide view of fishing boats, dotted across the familiar expanse of the river. For enthusiasts of historic ships, looking through the archives of Regatta celebrations is a journey through the Columbia’s past, with views of historic race boats, ferries and steamboats.
This week, the tradition of Astoria’s Highwater Boat Parade continues, with boats visible from docks and restaurants along the riverfront. Awards at this year’s parade will be given for sail, service, classic and commercial craft, as well as the Queen’s Choice award. Sailboat races and an open house event hosted by the Astoria Yacht Club will offer an even closer look at some participating boats.
Find more Astoria Regatta happenings in this week’s Coast Weekend, and more images in Clatsop County Historical Society’s Astoria Regatta archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.