A lot has changed this year for all of us living on the North Coast. But one thing that’s stayed the same, and arguably improved, is the natural beauty that each of our coastal towns has.
Coast Weekend’s 2020 Photo Contest launches this week. Residents from along the coast, between Willapa Bay and Rockaway Beach, are welcome to showcase photos captured this year.
Three winners will be selected from the contest entries, plus a fourth People’s Choice Award winner.
The contest will close Dec. 17. During Dec. 18 and Dec. 27, readers can vote for their favorite photos for the annual People’s Choice Award.
The top 10 photos will appear in the Jan. 7 edition of Coast Weekend. The top 25 photos will be published online.
Judges from The Astorian will decide first through third place awards for photographs submitted.
Submit photos online at Coast Weekend’s website, coastweekend.com, under the “Photo Contest” tab.
This year, while our seasons look different, our coastal spirit is ever-present. Good luck capturing photos reflective of this unique year and place we call home.
