February is usually a month of enjoying uniquely blended stouts at Fort George Brewery’s Festival of Dark Arts and parading through Astoria to listen to fisherpoets from around the world.
Thankfully, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Fort George and the annual FisherPoets Gathering will still host variations of their annual celebrations. Fort George is releasing stouts throughout the month. During the last weekend of the month, the FisherPoets Gathering will feature virtual performances.
This month, the Coast Weekend Book Club will stay in line with these February celebrations. The next book club pick is Jan Bono’s new book, “Fisher Girl, Fisher Wife, Fisher Poet.”
Throughout her life, Bono has lived by the water and has maintained a strong connection with fishing. The book features fishing-inspired poems, all crafted by Bono, who lives in Long Beach, Washington.
At 6 p.m. on March 3, Bono will participate in a virtual interview, available to watch on Zoom and Coast Weekend’s Facebook page, facebook.com/coastweekend. During the interview, Bono will answer some questions about her book. Coast Weekend readers will be able to ask Bono questions during the event. Readers are encouraged to finish the book before March 3 but anyone is welcome to join the event.
Copies of the book are available to order online at janbonobooks.com. Local residents can also schedule pick-up times with Bono directly at 360-642-4932.
