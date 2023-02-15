In the first week of voting for the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, readers submitted just shy of 37,000 checked boxes for the Columbia-Pacific region’s best, scattered across more than five dozen categories.
Readers have told us about their favorite birdwatching spots and hiking trails, including local wildlife refuges, beaches and parks. They’ve shared regular stops around town, from grocery stores to the best restaurants for kids.
Leading for best sunrise and sunset views is the Astoria Column, which took last year’s prize for both. Suggestions have poured in for favorite local musicians, chefs and visual artists.
Voting remains open across business, dining, activities and arts categories through Feb. 26. Find a guide to favored nominees and a print ballot on pages 9 to 12 of this issue of Coast Weekend or head over to www.discoverourcoast.com to select your picks from a collection of nominations submitted by readers.
