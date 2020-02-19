It’s no mistake that this week’s edition focuses on food and music. While the two topics are always relevant, the pairing somehow seems more timely now.
Maybe it’s because the cold winter weather has left us to find entertainment indoors. It’s not uncommon that I find myself enjoying a quiet night of cooking at a friend’s house, or listening to live music in a local brewery.
In this week’s edition, we aimed to give ideas on how to achieve both an enjoyable night of staying in and going out.
As you read through this week’s stories, you’ll learn about an Italian opera and a new band in Astoria. You’ll also learn about the North Coast Food Trail, which drink to order while in Seaside, and how to make a noteworthy dinner on a rainy day.
Readers’ Choice
The stories in this week’s edition are only a glimpse of the food and music scenes the coast has to offer. The 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards is a celebration of the many establishments residents have loved over the years, as well as the new additions we hope stay.
While the contest accepts votes for the business, activities and dining categories, I urge you to send in votes for your favorite restaurants, cafes, breweries and servers, as many of the dining category’s races are close.
Once your final votes have been cast, I hope you find some good food and music to enjoy.
