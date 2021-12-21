As anyone with a friend or family member in the military knows, the best laid plans often go out the window.
My husband has served in the U.S. Coast Guard since long before we met, and I’ve been lucky to experience a watered-down version of the lifestyle other families have struggled through for years.
But recently I got a call from him with news that I never saw coming. He advanced to the next rank in the military, the equivalent of a big promotion in the private sector.
As excited as I am for him, it also means big changes for both of us. Despite our hopes to remain on the North Coast, he was assigned to a new leadership role in California. This means I’ll unfortunately be stepping down from the Coast Weekend editor role.
It’s a tough situation, but one that happens often for military families. When all is said and done, my husband and I are incredibly lucky. We’ll be together this holiday season and even have an opportunity to visit our families across the country.
Many North Coast service members don’t have that luxury, and I urge you to keep your deployed or working Coast Guard neighbors in your thoughts this holiday season.
Thank you for welcoming me into the community and supporting me in this journey at Coast Weekend. I’ve enjoyed telling the stories of people who live here, and am excited to see this publication succeed into the future.
