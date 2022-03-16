This week’s edition of Coast Weekend celebrates the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The past year has brought much uncertainty on the North Coast, including seasonal changes and fluctuating health guidelines, but has also demonstrated the growth and resilience of this unique community.
Coast Weekend readers sent in more than 7,100 nominations for a variety of places to shop, visit and explore the outdoors during this year’s nomination period. These nominations submitted by readers determined the restaurants, businesses and activities listed on this year’s ballot.
During the contest’s voting period, readers local and global sent in more than 33,000 votes online and in print, sharing their choices once per category.
This year’s nominees and winners represent the vital community centers of the Columbia-Pacific, places to gather, learn and create lasting memories. These include both coastal mainstays and some new businesses supported by readers.
Thank you to all who have participated in this year’s contest. Your nominations, votes and messages are greatly appreciated. A complete listing of winners, as well as other favorites worth a visit, can be found in this issue of Coast Weekend on pages 16 and 17.
