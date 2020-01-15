It’s one of the most coveted times of Coast Weekend’s year.
Nominations are officially open for all readers to have the opportunity to nominate and eventually vote on the best of our region.
Readers’ Choice happens once a year, so don’t miss the chance to reward the restaurants, employees, parks and places that make your day all year long.
Nominations will be accepted in print and online until Tuesday, Jan. 21, at midnight. The Readers’ Choice nomination ballot can be found on the back cover of this issue or online at coastweekend.com under the “Readers’ Choice” tab.
Write in your nominations for all the sections offered, or pick and choose your favorites. The ballot can be found on page 22 of this issue. Coast Weekend will accept one ballot per person — more details on page 22.
Voting kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will close Sunday, Feb. 23, at midnight.
Readers’ Choice winners will be announced in Coast Weekend on Thursday, March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.