It is starting to feel like fall. As the weeks left of summer are getting shorter and it’s gradually starting to get darker earlier, make this the weekend you get outside.
This Sunday, Aug. 25, is the National Park Service’s Founders Day. Local national parks like the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will offer free admission. There will also be a paddle quest kayaking event at the Netul Landing on Saturday, Aug. 24, in honor of the National Park Service’s Founders Day. Turn to page 18 for more details.
Washington State Parks will also offer free admission on Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday. Take advantage and visit Cape Disappointment State Park and take in the stunning views or try one of the hikes on the nearby Discovery Trail.
National Parks are a natural and historical gem. We are fortunate to live in a state so full of outdoor recreation opportunities and historical landmarks explaining the lives and times of those who lived here before us.
On a recent visit to Bend in Central Oregon, I was struck on my drive there and back of the diverse, forested terrain from coast to high desert. I’ve been going to Bend since I was a kid and spent many weekends there during the summer when I was in college, but it’s hard to not be in constant awe of the rugged, natural beauty. The air, red dirt, pine trees and the sound of the Deschutes River are unmistakably Bend.
Bend’s The Bulletin newspaper is also now part of the EO Media Group family. Check out its Go! Magazine arts and entertainment weekly the next time you are on the sunny side of the state.
Coast Weekend’s outdoor section still has more room for writers for anyone who is interested in writing about the outdoors. Email me at jwilliams@dailyastorian.com if interested.
Whether it is on our coast, Central Oregon, Portland, Southern or Eastern Oregon, or somewhere in between, get outside this weekend and rediscover what makes our state the best place for outdoor recreation.
