The Coast Weekend Photo Contest winners are here.
The participation this year was outstanding — we had hundreds of submissions from up and down the coast. Thank you to everyone who took the time to send in your photos and your votes. The photo contest is always a great reminder of how versatile our landscape is.
We hope you enjoy the winners, People’s Choice pick and honorable mentions featured here.
Looking forward, it’s time to gear up for our annual Reader’s Choice awards.
Nominations will open on Monday. We have a number of categories including the classics like “Best Barista” and “Best Bar” as well as some new categories this year including “Best Sunset Spot” and “Best Frozen Treat.”
Don’t miss your chance to nominate your favorite people and places this year.
Nominations close on Friday, Jan. 24, and voting begins shortly after on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Voting closes on Thursday, Feb. 20, and the winners will be announced in the Thursday, March 19, issue of Coast Weekend.
Nominations are available online at coastweekend.com under the Readers’ Choice tab. Reach out to us at editor@coastweekend.com with any questions.
