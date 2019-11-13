Between the massive waves, lush forests and starry (and stormy) skies, our coast is a beautiful place to be all year long.
Coast Weekend’s 2019 Photo Contest is a chance to showcase that wonder, as seen from your eyes.
The annual contest opens Friday, Nov. 15, and closes Sunday, Dec. 15. Submit photos that capture scenes or slices of life from this year on the North Coasts of Oregon and Southwest Washington, covering the areas between Rockaway Beach to Ocean Park.
All submissions must include details about where and when the photo was taken and who is in the photo, if applicable.
The top 10 photos will appear in the Jan. 2, 2020, issue of Coast Weekend. The top 25 photos will run on our website.
The contest is a great way to reflect on the beauty of the year and show off the area many of us call home.
Judges from The Astorian will decide first through third place awards for photographs submitted.
The public can vote online for a People’s Choice Award winner starting Monday, Dec. 16, and closing Sunday, Dec. 23.
The yearly contest draws hundreds of submissions, and we are excited to continue harnessing that creative competition.
Submit photos online at Coast Weekend’s website, coastweekend.com, under the “Photo Contest” tab.
All of us here at The Astorian are eager to see your photos. We can’t wait to look back on 2019 through your eyes!
