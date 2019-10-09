How is it almost the middle of October? My time as editor of Coast Weekend has gone by extremely fast. And I have loved every minute of it.
It is noteworthy that our region has a weekly arts publication like Coast Weekend. Many papers don’t have arts reporter anymore, leaving much of a city’s arts news unreported.
Being able to chronicle the North Coast’s arts scene for the past five months has been a privilege and joy. I will always remember the many stories I was able to edit and write. Our area holds some of the most passionate and committed artistic people and groups around. We are a more vibrant community because of them.
I was overjoyed to read all of the fall poetry submissions. We received so many that we are going to run them in a two-page spread in the Oct. 17 issue of Coast Weekend.
I also want to note that this will be my final issue as editor of Coast Weekend. I have accepted a promotion to work as the associate editor at The Astorian. Lucy Kleiner, our intern at The Astorian, starts this week as the new Coast Weekend editor. You can email her story tips, ideas and feedback at lkleiner@dailyastorian.com. Lucy contributed to Coast Weekend this summer and will do a tremendous job as editor.
I am proud of the redesign and improvements to Coast Weekend I was able to make during my time as editor. I will still contribute to the publication when I can, and have quite a few stories coming throughout the rest of this month.
It has been wonderful working with this community and I look forward to working with Lucy on continuing Coast Weekend’s vital role in chronicling the arts scene on our coast.
