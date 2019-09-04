Community produced events are the lifeblood of the artistic community on the Columbia-Pacific. From theater, to music to dance, our coast has it all. And it does it well.
Notable events happening this fall include the grand opening of Pier Pressure Productions on Sept. 13 with its production of “Henceforward,” which runs until Sept. 28.
There are also anniversaries to celebrate. The North Coast Symphonic Band, a mainstay community powerhouse, celebrates its 40th season with a concert on Oct. 27 led by Michael McClure.
In December, enjoy the classic production of Little Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” directed by Jeanne Maddox Peterson and conducted by Cory Pederson. The production celebrates its 45th season this year.
There are a number of other exciting theater, music and dance events happening this fall as well.
Many of these performing arts groups are eager to have more performers, so don’t hesitate to visit their websites to learn more about how you can become involved as a participant or supporter.
The arts connect us, and this fall’s offerings are sure to show audiences the passion for live performance on our coast.
For a full listing of fall productions, see page 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.