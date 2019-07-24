The Peninsula Players production of Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” is as funny as last week’s Coast Weekend cover story portrays it as.
I was eager to see the play. I attended a Sunday matinee performance and found the play full of wit, comedy and passion.
The British comedy centers on the home of Charles Condomine (Barry Sears). Charles invites friends and the clairvoyant Madame Arcati (Rose Power) for a séance, in hopes of gathering material for his next book. What ensues is an uncomfortable residency where Charles’s first wife Elvira (Kiki Warner) is summoned back and is stuck at the house with Charles and his current wife Ruth (Kathy Warnert). Except only Charles can see Elivra.
The dialogue is supreme. I can still hear Madame Arcati’s melodious voice and thought about the humor and mystery long after the play was over.
This show is one not to miss. It runs again Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. SE, Ilwaco, Wash. Tickets are $10.
Of course, this isn’t the only community theater summer production. There are a bevy of other shows to pick from, making for a terrific season of theater to see.
The Peninsula Association of Performing Arts’ production of “Mary Poppins” at Fort Columbia State Park in Chinook, Wash., has its final performances this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18-$23 for adults and $7.50 to $12.50 for children 12 and under.
In Astoria, celebrate the 35th season of the classic “Shanghaied in Astoria” at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays now through Sept. 14. There are also 2 p.m. matinee performances July 28, Aug. 18 and Sept. 8. Performances are at the Astor Street Opry, 129 W Bond St., and tickets for adults are $15-$20. Children 12 and under are $10. Tickets are $10 on Fridays except for premium, front row seats.
Further down the coast in Cannon Beach, see “And Then There Were None,” a murder mystery set on a remote island, and “Nunsense,” a musical with singing nuns. Performances are at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N Hemlock St.
See performances of “And Then There Were None” now through Aug. 31 Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday performance at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Performances of “Nunsense” are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday now through Sept. 1 with a 2 p.m. Sunday performance Aug. 18.
Tickets for both plays are $20-$25.
And this weekend, see the Gearhart Hotel come to life in “The Gearhart Hotel” musical at the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25.
If you make any road trips close to home this summer, make it to one or all of these productions on the North Oregon and Southwest Washington coasts.
